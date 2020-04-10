Sturgeon: We cannot become complacent
Scotland cannot become “complacent” about coronavirus and end restrictions prematurely, says Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister told a media briefing: “It would risk undoing all of the work we’ve put in so far.”

She urged people to stay at home over Easter weekend, saying no one should travel to Scotland’s rural communities for a holiday.

