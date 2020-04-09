Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Offshore oil workers join Clap for Carers
For the third week in a row, people across the UK - and beyond - have shown their appreciation for the NHS.
Workers on the Bruce oil and gas platform, 211 miles north-east of Aberdeen, were filmed making a tribute.
While some people clapped, others sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" or played "Scotland the Brave" on the bagpipes.
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-52239341/coronavirus-offshore-oil-workers-join-clap-for-carersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window