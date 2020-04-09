Oil workers join Scots clapping for NHS
Video

Coronavirus: Offshore oil workers join Clap for Carers

For the third week in a row, people across the UK - and beyond - have shown their appreciation for the NHS.

Workers on the Bruce oil and gas platform, 211 miles north-east of Aberdeen, were filmed making a tribute.

While some people clapped, others sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" or played "Scotland the Brave" on the bagpipes.

