‘A nurse held my hand when I thought I was dying’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Survivor thanks hospital staff for their compassion
A woman who was treated in hospital for coronavirus has written a letter to the NHS staff who she says saved her life.
Fiona McGuigan was treated at Wishaw General Hospital after contracting the virus on holiday.
She has written a letter of thanks to the staff who cared for her, who she says went “above and beyond in all aspects of care” despite being afraid of picking up the virus themselves.
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52234413/coronavirus-survivor-thanks-hospital-staff-for-their-compassionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window