‘We are all willing you on Boris'

Scotland's first minister has said her thoughts are with Boris Johnson and his family after the prime minister was taken to intensive care.

Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday because he was still suffering coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive.

His condition is said to have worsened, and he was moved to intensive care on Monday evening.

Nicola Sturgeon said everyone in the country was "willing you on Boris", and said she hoped the Prime Minister will "get well soon".