'Don't put off' if you get ill for other reasons

Dr Gregor Smith: 'Don't off' if you get ill for other reasons
Scotland's new interim chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith, urges people who have "worrying symptoms" to access the NHS care they need, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.
He stressed that the NHS remains open to those who have health concerns that are not related to the virus.
Dr Smith was appointed interim chief medical officer after the resignation of Dr Catherine Calderwood.
06 Apr 2020
