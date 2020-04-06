Sturgeon: Chief medical officer made a 'serious mistake'

Media player
Coronavirus: Scotland's chief medical officer 'made a serious mistake'
Scotland's chief medical officer has resigned after making two trips to her second home during the coronavirus lockdown.
Dr Catherine Calderwood had apologised for her actions, and initially said she planned to continue in the role.
She was backed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who told BBC Breakfast that Dr Calderwood 'made a serious mistake'.
06 Apr 2020
