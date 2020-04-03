Media player
Coronavirus: Sewing NHS scrubs out of old bed sheets
Sewing machines across Shetland have been busy in an effort to help the NHS.
A high turnover in hospital uniforms because of coronavirus hygiene rules is being addressed by a small army of sewing volunteers.
The scheme has seen some wild and wacky designs for "scrubs" as the garments are known, even including a One Direction duvet.
03 Apr 2020
