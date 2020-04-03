'Not yet known' when coronavirus will peak in Scotland

Media player
Coronavirus: FM says it is 'not yet known' when virus will peak in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon has said it is not yet known when the peak of the coronavirus epidemic in Scotland would come.
The first minister dismissed speculation that the peak could be seen in a week's time.
She was speaking as new figures confirmed a further 46 people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, taking the total number to 172.
Ms Sturgeon said 3,001 people had now tested positive for the virus, an increase of 399 from Thursday.
03 Apr 2020
