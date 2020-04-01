Italian pupils' messages of hope for Scottish children
Coronavirus: 'Always think positively - we are all with you'

Bucket lists and helping with chores are among the messages sent by Italian pupils to Scottish children.

Jennifer Keyes, from Inverness, works as a middle school teacher in Milan where her pupils have been in lockdown for more than a month.

During a virtual lesson, she asked them to make posters for children in Scotland who were now facing the same restrictions as them.

