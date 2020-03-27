Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'This won't be our last weekend in lockdown'
The first minister is urging people to do the right thing to save lives as the weekend approaches.
Nicola Sturgeon revealed the number of deaths from coronavirus in Scotland had risen to 33 as she asked people to follow advice to stay at home.
Ms Sturgeon also thanked the country for joining in the "national endeavour" of coping with the outbreak.
-
27 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window