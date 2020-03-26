Alpacas visit care home to cheer up residents
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Alpacas visit care home to cheer up residents

Residents at a care home in West Lothian had some unusual visitors to cheer them up during their coronavirus isolation - alpacas.

The Urban Nature Retreat in West Lothian took the animals to the Heatherfield Care Home in Armadale, where the residents got to wave to their visitors through their windows.

The group say the residents and their families have been overwhelmed by the act of kindness.

  • 26 Mar 2020