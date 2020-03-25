What Scotland looks like on lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What Scotland looks like on lockdown

Streets are empty across Scotland and shops are shut but a few people are out helping the vulnerable.

Day two of an effective "lockdown" is under way with all but essential workers told to stay home.

It comes as the number of people who have died from coronavirus in Scotland rises to 22.

  • 25 Mar 2020