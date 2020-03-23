Media player
Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon outlines coronavirus 'lockdown'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the introduction of stringent restrictions to deal with coronavirus are unprecedented, and effectively a "lockdown".
She reiterated the prime minister's announcement urging people to stay at home.
The first minister said that the only permissible reasons for leaving your home are:
- Essential shopping - once a day
- Exercise - once a day
- Medical reasons or the care of the vulnerable
- Travel to essential work
23 Mar 2020
