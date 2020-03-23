Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the jury's verdict in the trial of Alex Salmond "must be respected".

Speaking to BBC Scotland, she said: "I am a strong believer in a rigorous, robust independent judicial process where complaints of this nature, if they come forward, are properly and thoroughly investigated, due process takes its course and a court reaches a decision".

Mr Salmond was cleared of sexually assaulting nine women while he was Scotland's first minister.