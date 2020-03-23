Media player
Scotland's capital starts to grind to a halt
There are signs people are starting to follow social distancing advice as the normally busy city centre of Edinburgh has started grinding to a halt.
The capital's main thoroughfare has become a lot quieter with few people walking along Princes Street and many neighbouring streets being deserted.
Buses are running empty and many shops have closed.
Photo journalist: Christopher Bobyn
23 Mar 2020
