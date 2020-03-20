Media player
Nicola Sturgeon: 'Covid-19 is the biggest challenge of our lifetimes’
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that the coronavirus outbreak is "the biggest challenge of our lifetimes”.
In an address to the public, she said that she is "now asking restaurants, cafes, pubs, gyms and cinemas to close".
She said Covid-19 was a health emergency, which required the government to ask the public to take "unprecedented steps".
She continued: "Let's all look out for each other. At times of crisis, we need each other more. Yet we're being told to stay apart".
20 Mar 2020
