Community cafe helping those in need during coronavirus

Coronavirus: Community cafe helping those in need during pandemic
“My gut instinct is to give them a cuddle. But I know I can’t do that.”
This community café in Glasgow wanted to help those most in need during the coronavirus outbreak, so it started a free food delivery service.
20 Mar 2020
