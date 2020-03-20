Briefing on coronavirus in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon is holding a briefing on the latest coronavirus situation in Scotland.

The first minister is also being joined by Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop and Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood.

The briefing comes as schools are set to close on Friday, while on Thursday the number of COVID19 deaths in Scotland rose to six.

