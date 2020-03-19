Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What happens if you've bombed in your prelims?
John Swinney says the plan for Scotland's scrapped exams will provide a "credible assessment" of the performance of pupils.
The education secretary earlier announced that exams were being cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak and pupils will be graded on coursework, teacher assessment and prior grades.
Mr Swinney told the BBC's Reporting Scotland the system would be robust and credible.
19 Mar 2020
