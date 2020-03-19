Mental health advice for self-isolation
Coronavirus: Mental health advice for self-isolation

Professor of Public Health Linda Bauld offers advice for those struggling with their mental health during coronavirus social distancing and self-isolation.

She told BBC Debate Night that people need to set a routine, seek contact with other people and find a way to exercise while at home.

The Edinburgh University professor also said it is “imperative” for those with long-standing mental health conditions to “maintain contact with their healthcare professional”.

