Coronavirus: Mental health advice for self-isolation
Professor of Public Health Linda Bauld offers advice for those struggling with their mental health during coronavirus social distancing and self-isolation.
She told BBC Debate Night that people need to set a routine, seek contact with other people and find a way to exercise while at home.
The Edinburgh University professor also said it is “imperative” for those with long-standing mental health conditions to “maintain contact with their healthcare professional”.
19 Mar 2020
