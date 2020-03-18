Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sturgeon: 'Closing schools is my most difficult decision as FM'
Nicola Sturgeon has said that closing schools to slow the spread of coronavirus is the "most difficult decision" she has made in her years as first minister.
Schools and nurseries across Scotland will close from the end of this week and may not reopen before the summer.
Appearing on the BBC's Reporting Scotland, she said her "heart breaks" for young people preparing for exams as she remembers what an "important time" it was for her.
-
18 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-51954337/sturgeon-closing-schools-is-my-most-difficult-decision-as-fmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window