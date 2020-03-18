Video

Nicola Sturgeon has said that closing schools to slow the spread of coronavirus is the "most difficult decision" she has made in her years as first minister.

Schools and nurseries across Scotland will close from the end of this week and may not reopen before the summer.

Appearing on the BBC's Reporting Scotland, she said her "heart breaks" for young people preparing for exams as she remembers what an "important time" it was for her.