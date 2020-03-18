Latest Coronavirus briefing by the Scottish government
Video

'School closures inevitable' - FM statement in full

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says schools are likely to close by the end of the week and may not reopen before the summer break.

She outlined the latest measures being put in place across Scotland at a media briefing at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh.

