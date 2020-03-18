Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'School closures inevitable' - FM statement in full
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says schools are likely to close by the end of the week and may not reopen before the summer break.
She outlined the latest measures being put in place across Scotland at a media briefing at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh.
-
18 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window