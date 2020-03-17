Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Highly possible' schools could shut within days
Nicola Sturgeon has said: "It is highly possible we will see a more blanket approach to school closures in the coming days."
It comes after a second person died in Scotland after becoming infected.
At present, schools in Scotland remain open, though attendance is reported to be low in some areas and most activities, clubs and trips have been cancelled.
The first minister appeared on Reporting Scotland before talks with Education Secretary John Swinney on measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
-
17 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window