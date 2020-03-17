WATCH AGAIN: Nicola Sturgeon Coronavirus update - 16 March
Watch again, as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood give the latest advice and information on the coronavirus pandemic.

This press conference was recorded on Monday, 16 March.

  • 17 Mar 2020