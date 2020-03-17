Pregnant GP - 'There is a huge amount of anxiety'

Media player
Coronavirus: Pregnant GP says 'there is a huge amount of anxiety'
A GP and mother who is expecting another child has spoken about the difficulties of self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Punam Krishan, from Glasgow, was reacting after the UK government's chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty said pregnant women were among a group of people who should take "particular care to minimise their social contact".
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Dr Krishan questioned how expectant mothers who already have other children can do that effectively, especially with schools remaining open during the coronavirus outbreak.
