Jeane Freeman criticises the UK government's information sharing on coronavirus
Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has criticised the way the UK government is getting information on the Covid-19 crisis to the public.
She said governments should be explaining new developments very clearly.
She told the BBC's Politics Scotland unattributed sources leaking information to newspapers is not the way to ensure the public understands what the official advice is.
15 Mar 2020
