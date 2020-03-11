Virtual tour of proposed Film Festival building

Media player
Plans for a new £50m cinema complex that would become the home for the Edinburgh International Film Festival have been unveiled.
The 11-storey building is proposed for the middle of the capital's Festival Square on Lothian Road.
It has been designed by Edinburgh-based Richard Murphy Architects.
11 Mar 2020
