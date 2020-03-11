Freeman: Medical students could help staff NHS
Final-year nurses and year-five medical students could be asked to work in the Scottish NHS to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, according to Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman.

She told BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that the coronavirus could result in an absence rate among health workers of between 25% to 30% during the period of the outbreak.

She said discussions were being held with relevant regulatory bodies about the proposals.

