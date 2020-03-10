Coronavirus: Hand washing 'will help' save lives

Video

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has told MSPs that it is "no exaggeration to say" that continuing hand washing to reduce coronavirus infection will help save lives.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, the minister said that no measure to curb the effects of the virus had been ruled out.

However, she added: "It is no exaggeration to say that continuing with simple measures like hand washing and sneezing etiquette could help the reduction of the infection spread and as a result help save lives."