'Coronavirus is not your fault' says Scotland's clinical director
Scotland's national clinical director, Jason Leitch, has said that nobody is to blame for having the coronavirus.
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Leitch said: "Coronavirus is not your fault, nobody's to blame if you get sick - just like nobody's to blame if you get a cold".
He added: "You shouldn't draw looks at people, or create a stigma around it".
10 Mar 2020
