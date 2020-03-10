Video

Scotland's national clinical director, Jason Leitch, has said that nobody is to blame for having the coronavirus.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Leitch said: "Coronavirus is not your fault, nobody's to blame if you get sick - just like nobody's to blame if you get a cold".

He added: "You shouldn't draw looks at people, or create a stigma around it".

More: Mild coronavirus symptoms could lead to self-isolation