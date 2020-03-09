Video

There are no current plans to close Scottish schools or prevent large-scale events going ahead.

During a statement on coronavirus, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this advice would be kept under review.

She confirmed there were now 23 coronavirus cases in Scotland, all of which could be traced back to foreign travel or contact with other positive cases.

She said Scotland was still in a containment phase and the focus was on identifying those who were contacts of confirmed cases.