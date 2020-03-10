The Scots guards training Kenyan soldiers

Video

Since 2011, Kenya has been conducting military operations against al-Shabab in Somalia.

Kenyan forces have received training from the British Army, specifically from the Scots Guards regiment, to learn from their experience gained in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The UK spends £300,000 to train 1,000 Kenyan troops each year, but critics say a conventional military cannot win against militant ideologies.

They point to US forces sitting at peace talks with the Taliban as a model for Kenya to follow with al-Shabab.

BBC Scotland's The Nine has been given access to film the counter-extremist training in Kenya being led by Scottish troops.