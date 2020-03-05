Containment of coronavirus 'unlikely' says FM
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tells MSPs that containment of the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland is increasingly unlikely.

She made the comment during First Minister's Questions on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon said: There will be difficult decisions potentially involved in this. Ministers will not take them lightly, equally we will not hesitate in doing exactly what is required to protect the public for as long and as best as we possibly can."

