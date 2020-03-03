More flaring at Mossmorran after compressor shutdown

More flaring over Mossmorran after compressor shutdown
Another episode of unplanned gas flaring has angered residents living near the Mossmorran chemical plant in Fife.

Operator ExxonMobil said a problem with a major compressor was to blame.

The plant has only recently restarted after a boiler explosion prompted a five-month shutdown for repairs.

The latest flaring was visible from both Edinburgh and Dundee.

