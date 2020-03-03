Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
More flaring at Mossmorran after compressor shutdown
Another episode of unplanned gas flaring has angered residents living near the Mossmorran chemical plant in Fife.
Operator ExxonMobil said a problem with a major compressor was to blame.
The plant has only recently restarted after a boiler explosion prompted a five-month shutdown for repairs.
The latest flaring was visible from both Edinburgh and Dundee.
-
03 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-51729950/more-flaring-at-mossmorran-after-compressor-shutdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window