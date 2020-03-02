'An apprenticeship is motivating me for my future'
Emma says she "hated school" before embarking on an apprenticeship with a garage.

The light vehicle technician apprentice says the work-based learning is motivating her for her future.

Scottish Apprenticeship Week runs from 2 to 6 March.

