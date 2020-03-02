Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'50-80% of population' could be affected by coronavirus
Scotland's chief medical officer has spoken about the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
At a press conference in Edinburgh, Dr Catherine Calderwood, said she expects "perhaps 50-80% of the population could be affected" by the virus.
Read more: Scotland should plan for 'significant coronavirus outbreak'
-
02 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-51711747/50-80-of-population-could-be-affected-by-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window