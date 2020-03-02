'50-80%' of people to be affected by coronavirus
Scotland's chief medical officer has spoken about the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

At a press conference in Edinburgh, Dr Catherine Calderwood, said she expects "perhaps 50-80% of the population could be affected" by the virus.

