'We are planning for significant outbreak of coronavirus'
Scotland's first minister has said her government is planning for "the likelihood of a significant outbreak" of coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon said there remained just one confirmed case in Scotland, but warned future cases were likely in the "days to come".

A patient from the Tayside area was diagnosed on Sunday after recently travelling to Italy.

They are "clinically well" and are being treated in hospital as a precaution, officials said.

  • 02 Mar 2020