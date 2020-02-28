Motherwell manager cleared of assaulting his partner

Media player
Motherwell's Stephen Robinson cleared of assaulting his partner
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has been acquitted of assaulting his partner in Edinburgh last year.
Mr Robinson, 45, was on trial at at Edinburgh Sheriff Court accused of assaulting Robyn Lauchlan on Waverley Bridge on 13 December.
The football manager had denied the charges against him.
Ms Lauchlan earlier told the trial he had been trying to calm her down while she was upset and she had asked prosecutors not to bring charges.
After the verdict, Ms Lauchlan spoke outside court and was critical of both the police and the Crown over the case.
28 Feb 2020
