Janine O'Neill was sent to prison aged 24 for a number of offences including shoplifting.

The 34-year-old says it set in train a pattern which has seen her sent to prison almost every year since.

"I learnt more about how to commit crime from prison," she told the BBC.

Janine says young people should not be sent to prison - especially those with mental health problems.

New draft guidelines say fewer people under the age of 25 should be jailed because their brains are not fully mature.

The Scottish Sentencing Council, which produces guidelines for all courts, has launched a 12-week public consultation.