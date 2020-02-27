Media player
'We can walk about as long as we have masks on'
A Scot trapped in a Tenerife hotel on coronavirus alert has been describing life on lockdown.
Stephen Diamond, from Glasgow, was transferred to the hotel for a night with his wife Lynn when their flight was delayed.
The hotel then became the focus of a coronavirus outbreak and now Stephen says guests are waiting to hear when they can move on.
