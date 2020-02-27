'We're not convinced' on drug consumption rooms
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We're not convinced' on drug consumption rooms

UK government minister Kit Malthouse has said drug consumption rooms are a "distraction" from efforts to tackle the problem.

Mr Malthouse was speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme ahead of a UK government drug summit in Glasgow.

Glasgow has put forward a plan for a facility to let users take drugs under medical supervision, but drug legislation is reserved to Westminster.

  • 27 Feb 2020