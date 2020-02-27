Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We're not convinced' on drug consumption rooms
UK government minister Kit Malthouse has said drug consumption rooms are a "distraction" from efforts to tackle the problem.
Mr Malthouse was speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme ahead of a UK government drug summit in Glasgow.
Glasgow has put forward a plan for a facility to let users take drugs under medical supervision, but drug legislation is reserved to Westminster.
-
27 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window