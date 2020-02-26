Woman attacked by killer receives apology from minister

Media player
Woman attacked by killer receives apology from Justice Secretary
Scotland's justice secretary Humza Yousaf has apologised in person to a woman who was attacked by a convicted murderer while he was on home leave from prison.
Robbie McIntosh, 34, battered Linda McDonald with a dumbbell in Templeton Woods, Dundee, in August 2017.
Mrs McDonald met Mr Yousaf at Holyrood where the minister apologised for how the system had let her down.
26 Feb 2020
