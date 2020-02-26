Video

The Duke of Sussex asked for delegates at a tourism conference in Edinburgh to address him simply as Harry.

The prince was speaking at the Travalyst event being held in the Scottish capital.

Ahead of his short speech, conference host Ayesha Hazarika told the gathering: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry."

Within weeks, the Queen's grandson, and his wife Meghan, will officially step away from royal duties.

In his speech, Prince Harry - who is known as the Earl of Dumbarton when he is in Scotland - warned that the growth of tourism was threatening to destroy some of the world's most beautiful places.

On one of his last official engagements the duke said that if action was not taken now then more destinations would have be closed to worldwide visitors.