Drug users can 'get their life back'

Chelsea Cameron received widespread media attention early in 2017, after she wrote an open letter to her drug addict parents in Dundee.

She thanked them for showing her that "life is not sunshine and rainbows".

As Chelsea prepares to attend a major drugs conference in Glasgow this week, she spoke to the BBC again to outline how her own life had been shaped by drugs.

She also stated how everyone can show more compassion so addicts can “get their life back, and integrate back into the community”.