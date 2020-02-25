Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How health concerns changed football
Young children in Scotland are being banned from heading the ball in football training.
Similar rules have been in force in the US since 2015, so how have they affected youth players and coaches?
-
25 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window