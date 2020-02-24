Major fire at primary school in Highlands

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Major fire at primary school in Invergordon
A primary school in the Highlands has been evacuated after a fire broke out inside the building.
All children and staff at Park Primary in Invergordon are safe, Highland Council said.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the blaze was "well developed" and "large".
Seven SFRS appliances and a high reach appliance were at the scene and firefighters were "working to extinguish the flames".
Highland Council said the source "may be a laptop" but this had not been confirmed. The local authority described the fire as an "isolated incident".
24 Feb 2020
