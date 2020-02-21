The Batman begins filming in Glasgow

Video

Filming for the new Batman film has begun in Glasgow, with the caped crusader seen riding a motorbike in the city.

The Warner Bros and DC Comics movie, The Batman, is due to be released next year.

Film crews set up around the Necropolis cemetery near Glasgow Cathedral as the Dark Knight rode around.

However, it is thought the man seen in a Batman costume was a stuntman, rather than the film's star Robert Pattinson.