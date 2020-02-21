'How can my surgeon still be operating?'
A woman harmed by her brain surgeon has expressed her shock after seeing him still carrying out operations overseas.

Jules Rose was shown footage of Sam Eljamel operating on a baby in Libya, years after he was suspended in Scotland over concerns about his treatment.

BBC Scotland's Disclosure programme highlighted the problems with his patients - including when Mr Eljamel removed Ms Rose's tear duct instead of her brain tumour.

