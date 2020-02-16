Video

The crew of a CalMac ferry have been praised for their skill as dramatic footage showed the vessel struggling to berth in stormy seas.

MV Caledonian Isles was trying to get into Ardrossan harbour during high winds on Friday.

The managing director of CalMac, Robbie Drummond, tweeted: "All credit to the skill of our Masters and one to consider for those pressing CalMac to take more risk. Safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority."

Haulage driver William Campbell, who shot the footage, later boarded the ferry and described his journey as a "wee bit choppy".

Describing himself as Arran "born and bred" he said he was used to rough weather but speculated that some would-be visitors might have had second thoughts.