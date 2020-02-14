Video

Jackson Carlaw has been confirmed as the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives after winning a vote of party members.

Mr Carlaw had been the party's interim leader since Ruth Davidson quit the role in August.

He has now won the job full-time after defeating fellow MSP Michelle Ballantyne by 4,917 votes to 1,581.

In an interview with the BBC's Glenn Campbell, Mr Carlaw was asked if he would be Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "chief cheerleader" in Scotland.

Mr Carlaw stated he would be in charge of the policies of the Scottish Conservatives, even if they were at odds with the UK party position.